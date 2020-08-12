Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested one active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit at Hajin, Bandipora district.

According to an official release, on reliable information about the plans of attack by terrorists and through ground investigation, a joint team of SOG Handwara and SOG Bandipora 13 RR, 32 RR, 92 CRPF arrested one active terrorist of LeT outfit at Hajin, Bandipora District--Aquib Ahmad Rather.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

An FIR has been registered in Police Station Kralgund and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

