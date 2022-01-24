Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man who had been absconding for three years since his booking in a criminal case in Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

Suleman Shah, a resident of Mangota village in Thanamandi, had been absconding after he was booked for threatening a person in 2019, they said.

A charge sheet was filed in the case and a general warrant under Section 512 of the CrPC was issued against him by a local court.

The Reasi district police traced the accused and arrested him, the officials said.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Aslam said a number of absconders have been arrested in the district in the recent past.

