Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 20 (ANI): The Bandipora Police on Monday, attached the properties of two Over Ground Workers (OGW) for allegedly providing shelter and logistic support to the terrorists in North Kashmir's Bandipora.

The houses belonged to Abdul Majeed Reshi and Mohammad Jamal Malik, the police said.

The Bandipora Police stated in a press release, "Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, Police in Bandipora in presence of Executive Magistrate attached double storied residential houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, the father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi @ Doctor at Gundpora Rampura and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik resident of Chitteybandey jurisdiction of Police Station Aragam Bandipora, under section 25 of UAPA Act".

The police said that both the accused were terrorist associates and have been arrested.

"Accordingly, the process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. DIVCOM- 'K'/Rtn/05/2023 dated 10-02-2023," the police stated.

According to the notice, the owner of these houses have been restrained to 'transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of the designated authority.

"Any violation will attract the penal provision of law," the release added. (ANI)

