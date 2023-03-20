Mumbai, March 20: In a big catch, the Mumbai Police have tracked and arrested a bookie from Ahmedabad - absconding for over five years - in connection with the case pertaining to threats, blackmail and bribe offer to the state Deputy Chief Minister's wife, a top official said here on Monday.

The accused is Anil Jaisinghani whose daughter of fashionista Aniksha was arrested last week after a complaint lodged by the banker-singer Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"We put him under tech-intel surveillance for the past five days, but he was constantly on the move in different towns of Gujarat. Finally we tracked him to Kalol in Gujarat. He was caught just before midnight and brought to Mumbai. The accused has at least 15 cases registered against him and he will be handed over to the Malabar Hill Police today," said a top officer. Amruta Fadnavis Threatened: Fashion Designer Aniksha Jaisinghani, Her Brother Attempt To ‘Bribe and Blackmail’ Devendra Fadnavis' Wife; Arrested.

Last week, Amruta created a sensation when she lodged a police complaint accusing attempts by the Jaisinghani father-daughter to frame her, threaten, blackmail and bribe her Rs one crore, after which Fadnavis - who holds the home portfolio -- ordered a probe.

