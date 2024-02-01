Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police have attached the property of an infamous drug peddler at Handwara in the Kupwara district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), said the police in an official statement on Thursday.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of the investigation and inquiry conducted by the Handwara police, said the police.

According to the police, the property (a mini shopping complex comprising four shops) belonged to a notorious drug peddler named Farooq Ahmad Dar.

The property was, prima facie, acquired by the owner from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The said drug peddler is involved in multiple cases, at the Handwara police station, the police added.

"This operation reaffirms the commitment of Handwara Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Handwara Police with regard to the attachment of immoveable properties that have been raised or used for illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddler in the Police District Handwara," said the police in the official statement. (ANI)

