Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two persons affiliated with proscribed group Hizbul Mujahideen in a case related to their alleged terror activities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir this year, an official said.

The charge sheet against Mohd Yousuf Chouhan and Mohd Amin was filed at the fast-track court of NIA in Doda district. The case was filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), he said.

Also Read | Deepfake Video Controversy: File FIR if Hit by Deepfakes, Take Platforms to Court if They Take No Action, Says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Mohd Yousuf Chouhan was arrested on May 27 with a Chinese grenade in the Cherji area of Kishtwar. His associate, Mohammad Amin, was arrested later, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said police have diligently investigated the matter and gathered substantial evidence to support the charges brought forth in the case.

Also Read | Assembly Elections Voter Turnout Till 5 PM: Mizoram Registers 77.04% Polling, Chhattisgarh Records 70.87% Voting in 20 Seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)