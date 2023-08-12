Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with district administration inaugurated a High-Mast National Flag in the Anantnag district of the Union Territory on Saturday, officials said.

According to Jammu Kashmir Police, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir along with Indian Police Service (IPS), DIGP South Kashmir Range JK Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat hoisted a High-Mast National Flag in Anantnag.

Brigadier VSM, Cdr 1 Sect RR Amandeep Malhi and Chairman Municipal Council Anantnag Hilal Ahmed Shah were also present at the flag-hoisting event.

"A High-Mast National flag, visible up to 10 kilometres in all directions, was flown at Tango Top, Anantnag Highground in Anantnag district to honour the nationalistic sentiments and inclusive spirits in the hearts and minds of the people in Anantnag," said officials.

Students of Army Goodwill School High Ground were also present for the function in unabridged patriotic tenor. To enliven the occasion, the AGS youngsters performed in the event to kindle the spirit of nationalism and patriotism said the officials.

The proposal for installation of the High Mast National Flag (HMNF) had been discussed with DC, Anantnag since November 2022 and through his intervention, the technical team from National Highway & Infra Devp Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) visited the site in May 2023, said officials.

Further, the work for the installation of the flag started with effect from June 2023.

The officials added that despite weather conditions, the erection of the flagpole was completed in July 2023 and the Tricolour was set to be hoisted on August 12, 2023, as a landmark event in South Kashmir. Given the history of South Kashmir, this Tricolour would be a symbol of unity and peace and would be referred to as “The Tricolour of Unity”.

The flag would become a landmark and epitome of National Integration in the hearts and minds of the people of South Kashmir, they added. (ANI)

