Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday shot down a drone coming from the border side in Talli Haria Chak under Rajbagh Police Station in the J-K's Kathua district.

According to the police, the drone had a payload attached to it, which is currently being screened by the bomb disposal experts in the Union Territory.

On the basis of drone activity observed in the said area, an early morning search party of police visits the general area every morning and today they shot down the drone.

"Today early morning, the search party observed a drone coming from the border side and fired at it. The drone was shot down. It has a payload attachment with it which is being screened by the bomb disposal experts," said the J-K police. (ANI)

