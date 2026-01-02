HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): In a decisive legal action against terrorism and anti-national elements operating from across the border, Poonch Police have attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, in compliance with the directions of the Court, according to a release.

The attachment has been effected in connection with FIR No. 07/2002 registered at Police Station Mandi under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. The attached property comprises 06 Kanal 13.5 Marlas of land, falling under Khasra Nos. 291, 292, 287, 271, 222, 222/1, 221, 186, 180 and 97 (min), situated in Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, with an assessed value of approximately Rs. 13.36 lakh.

The attached property belongs to Jamal Lone, alias Jamala, son of Sultan Lone, alias Sultana, resident of Chamber Kanari, Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler. The accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation.

Owing to his continued evasion of the legal process, the accused was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Court. Despite sustained efforts by Poonch Police to secure his arrest, he remained beyond the reach of law, compelling the Court to order attachment of his immovable property.

Acting upon these directions, the attachment was executed by the Poonch Police in close coordination with the Revenue Department, after following all due legal procedures, verification, and documentation. (ANI)

