Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Prominent Shia cleric and religious scholar Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi passed away early Friday here after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 90.

Also Read | GPS Error Leads to Accident in Jhansi: Narrow Escape For Trio on Way to Wedding After GPS Navigation Misguides Them Onto Railway Tracks, SUV Crushed by Bundelkhand Express.

Head of the prominent Aga clan of Budgam, Moosavi is survived by two sons, the sources said.

They said Moosavi was not keeping well for the last few days. He was rushed to the SMHS Hospital here after his health deteriorated. He breathed his last at the hospital.

Also Read | Karnataka: Controversy Erupts in Bidar and Shivamogga After Students Asked To Remove Janivaras Before Entering CET Examination Hall.

A revered Shia scholar, theologian, and author, Moosavi was a close relative of National Conference (NC) leaders Aga Syed Mehmood and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and religious-separatist leader Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi.

His demise was widely condoled across the political spectrum.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of distinguished Shia scholar, cleric, and religious leader Allama Agha Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi.

"His profound contributions to religious thought, social harmony, and public service in J&K leave behind a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect and affection. Heartfelt condolences to his family, followers mourning this great loss," the CM said on his official handle on X.

NC president Farooq Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the Shia scholar's demise.

He recalled Moosavi's immense contributions to religious thought and community service. "May his soul rest in peace," Abdullah said in a statement.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "Deeply saddened to know of the passing away of revered Shia cleric, prolific author & theologian Aga Syed Baqir Moosavi Sahab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest place in Jannah & give patience to his family & legion of admirers," she said in a post on X.

People's Conference president Sajad Lone said too expressed grief over the demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi of Budgam. A revered scholar and guide. May Allah SWT elevate his ranks and grant him Jannat al-Firdous (Ameen)," he said.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the passing of the scholar marks the end of an era and was a huge loss for the Muslim community.

"He will always be remembered for his profound contributions as a distinguished religious scholar and revered leader. His teachings and wisdom will continue to inspire and guide people for generations to come. This is a tremendous loss, especially for the Muslim community of Kashmir. May Almighty Allah grant his soul the highest place in Jannah," Bukhari added.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed Moosavi's demise as a great loss to the religious and scholarly circles of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Express my deep sorrow on the passing away of prominent and respected religious scholar Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi. His demise is a great loss to the religious and scholarly circles of Jammu & Kashmir.

"Convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the entire community, and pray to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers of the departed.

Chief Minister Abdullah, his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, and Minister Javed Dar also attended the prayers.

Speaking to reporters in Budgam, Abdullah said Moosavi's death was a huge loss for Jammu and Kashmir, and his popularity can be gauged by the number of people who participated in his funeral prayers.

"It is a loss for J-K. I pray to Almighty to grant him a high place in heaven," he added.

Moosavi was later laid to rest at Astaan-e-Alia Budgam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)