Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Ramban district administration has made elaborate and round-the-clock arrangements to ensure cleanliness and sanitation during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, aiming to provide a safe and hygienic environment for pilgrims.

According to the Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Mohammed Ashfaq Khanji, who is also the Nodal Officer for sanitation during Amarnath Yatra, said that strong measures have been put in place to maintain hygiene at lodgment centres and langar sites, with over 1,200 washrooms and around 200 sanitation workers deployed.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Return to Earth Date: Jitendra Singh Shares Update on Axiom-4 ISS Mission, Says Astronauts Splash Down on July 15 at 3 PM.

Khanji added that supervisory staff are working round the clock, with full support from the Jal Shakti department to ensure there is no shortage of water or lapses in sanitation. He also said that sufficient water is available for maintaining sanitation at these Langar sites and lodgement centres.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Ashfaq Khanji said, "We have 8 lodgment centres in rural areas and 4 in urban areas. Around 1200 washrooms are present in lodgment centres and langar sites for which we have hired around 200 sanitation workers... We have also deployed supervisory staff over them, working round the clock... We have a high focus on ensuring there are no lapses in sanitation. We have huge support from the Jal Shakti department, and there is sufficient quantity of water for our work..."

Also Read | Karnataka Road Accident: Father, Son Among 3 Killed After Car Rams Into Retaining Wall on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Ramanagara.

Earlier on Saturday, the 10th batch of devotees departed from the Pahalgam's Nunwan base camp for their pilgrimage to the Holy cave of Amarnath.

'Chhari Mubarak', the auspicious mace of Lord Shiva, was taken to Pahalgam from Srinagar for Bhoomi Pujan, Navgrah Pujan and flag hoisting.

The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)