Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 181 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 3,21,207, while one new death took the toll to 4,377, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 67 were from the Jammu Division and 114 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest of 37 cases, followed by 24 in Doda district.

The number of active cases again rose slightly to 1,144 in the union territory, while 3,15,686 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,377 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 35 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

