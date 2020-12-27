Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 260 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 1,20,137, while two more deaths pushed the fatality count to 1,869, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 119 were reported from Kashmir and 141 from the Jammu division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 93 cases, followed by 69 in Srinagar district.

There are now 3,282 cases in the union territory, while 1,14,986 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The UT reported two COVID-19 deaths -- one each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions -- in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

