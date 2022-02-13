Srinagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 440 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total infections in the union territory to 4,50,771 while one death due to the virus was reported in 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 276 were from the Jammu division and 164 from Kashmir, the officials said.

Jammu district recorded the highest of 96 cases followed by 92 cases in Srinagar district, they said.

There are 5,466 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries was 4,40,560, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,745, including the one reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. No fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.

