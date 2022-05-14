Srinagar, May 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded eight fresh Covid infections, taking the tally of cases to 4,54,139 while no death was reported in a day, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division of the Union Territory, they said. Nineteen of the total 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh cases.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Says, 'Some Parties Misleading With Fake Hindutva'.

Jammu and Kashmir currently has 58 active cases while 4,49,330 people have recuperated from the viral disease so far.

The death toll due to Covid stood at 4,751.

Also Read | Kolkata: Teen Killed as Bomb Explodes in Garbage Dump in North 24 Parganas.

Officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)