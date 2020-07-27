Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, taking their number to 321 as 470 new cases of the infection took the tally in the Union territory to 18,390.

Of the fresh cases, 161 are from Jammu region and 309 are in the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 and Ban on Taking Selfies Imposed Near Water Bodies in Barwani District.

"Nine people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," they said, adding all of them were reported from the Kashmir Valley.

Of the 321 fatalities reported in the Union territory, 298 were from the Valley and 23 were from the Jammu region, the officials said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 6,993 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 2,20,716: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

There are now 7,667 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while 10,402 patients have recovered from the infection, they added.

The new cases detected on Monday include 79 people who had returned to the Union territory recently.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 132 new positive cases, followed by 53 in Anantnag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)