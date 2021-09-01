Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 110 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 3,25,529, while one fatality pushed the death toll to 4,409, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from Jammu division and 94 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 52 new cases, followed by Budgam with 18.

There are 1,319 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while 3,19,801 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The officials said there were 45 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as of now.

