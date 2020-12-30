Srinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 217 new COVID-19 cases, while one virus-related fatality took place in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,20,744 and the death toll to 1,880, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 101 were from Kashmir and 116 from Jammu division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest with 77 cases followed by 48 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 3,034 in the UT, while 1,15,830 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported one COVID-19 death from Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

