Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 636 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 82,429, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,306, officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 167 new cases, followed by 101 in Jammu district, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Farmers Hold 2-Hour ‘Chakka Jam’ Against Police Action on Farm Law Protesters in Sirsa.

"The UT recorded 636 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- 263 in Jammu and 373 in the Kashmir Valley," an official said.

There are 11,144 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19) in the UT, while 69,979 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Also Read | Yes Bank Case: CBI Books HDIL Promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan for Rs 200-Crore Loan Fraud in Yes Bank, Say Officials.

Of the fresh fatalities, 12 were in Jammu and three in the Valley, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)