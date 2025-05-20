Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): Girls from the rural region of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhalesa are making their mark in sports, actively participating in tournaments like the Doda event, designed exclusively for female students.

Showcasing their talent and determination, these young students emphasised the importance of parental support and courage in overcoming societal barriers.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

One student highlighted the transformative role of family backing, stating, "Girls should have courage, and parents must support them. With my parents' full support, I got selected in two sports at the Doda tournament."

Another participant expressed gratitude to the organizers, urging girls not to lose courage, said "A team came to Doda and organized this tournament -- I sincerely thank them. To all the girls of the Doda region, I want to say: never lose courage. Girls can excel in every field if they have the support of their parents."

Also Read | Chhagan Bhujbal Swearing-In Ceremony: Veteran NCP Leader Takes Oath as Minister in CM Devendra Fadnavis's Cabinet (Watch Video).

A third student stressed the need for equal support for girls, saying, "If every girl receives the right support and opportunities, she can uplift the pride of our country. Girls are no less than boys. Just like our teachers and parents support us, everyone should adopt the same mindset. A girl should never be afraid -- she must have the courage to speak up. She is capable of achieving anything, but fear often holds her back, stopping her from expressing herself to her parents or teachers. A girl can be the strongest support -- the left hand -- of her family."

Another student credited national initiatives, noting, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India and Jeeto India, village children are getting opportunities to compete with city kids, helping us move forward."

A teacher from the region stated, "Our department aims to bring out the potential of village children through school-level competitions. Talented girls are selected for zonal, district, and divisional tournaments, ensuring their skills shine on bigger stages. This is our effort, supported by the government, to secure a bright future for these children." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)