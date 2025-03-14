Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 14 (ANI): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

The SSB soldiers celebrated the festival by applying colours to each other and dancing.

Holi was also celebrated with great enthusiasm in Jammu's Udhampur, Poonch, and Dooda districts.

In the Doda district, People threw 'gulaal' at each other and danced as they celebrated the festival of colours.

DIG Udhampur Reasi Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, highlighted that festivals are celebrated with harmony in India.

"In India, festivals are always celebrated with harmony...We will continue to spread the message of brotherhood..."," he told ANI.

Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok told ANI that various locations have been fortified and the administration is keeping an eye on anti-social elements.

"Police have been deployed in large numbers and checking is also being done at various locations to keep a check on anti-social elements".

He also extended wishes to everyone on the occasion of the Holi.

"I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Holi, and we should celebrate the festival with peace and harmony," SSP Ashok added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi on X.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X. (ANI)

