Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): The second batch of Budha Amarnath Yatra pilgrims arrived in the Mandi area of Poonch district on Wednesday to offer prayers at the Swami Budha Amarnath Temple.

Speaking to ANI, a pilgrim, Vikram Pariyar, said, "This is an adventurous journey organised by Bajrang Dal. Today, we reached Poonch with around 800 pilgrims from Jammu to visit Baba Budha Amarnath. People here have given us a warm welcome. The arrangements made for the Yatra are commendable and of high quality. Devotees have come from across the states, from Kerala, Meerut, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam, and Bengal. All of them salute their service."

Another pilgrim, Balbir Singh from Jal Shakti Shri Gurdas Sewa Society, said, "It is heartening to see the second batch of the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra reach Poonch today. This group, with nearly eleven hundred pilgrims from across India, was warmly welcomed. We wait for this Yatra all year, it feels like a festival for every family here. There is hardly a household in Poonch that does not come out to witness it. This journey reflects the spirit of unity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari."

"It's a message of brotherhood and the vision of Shri Shri Mansa Ji Maharaj from our Gurudwara Sahib, Shri Banda Nigali Sahib. We have always welcomed this Yatra with devotion and believe in working together for the country's peace and prosperity. The arrival of this sacred journey fills us with pride," he told ANI.

Swami Budha Amarnath Ji mandir is situated between the main belt of Pir Panchal Range at Rajpura Mandi, which is 25 km to the northeast of Poonch city.

Swami Budha Amarnath Ji mandir is located on the confluence of two gushing streams, namely Nallah Gagri and Pulsta Nadi. There are four doors in the Mandir, and there is a natural Shivlinga inside the Mandir.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple during the annual yatra before Raksha Bandhan. A big Annual festival known as Budha Amarnath Ji Mela is held at the temple. (ANI)

