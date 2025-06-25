Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): Security forces conducted a comprehensive joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start on July 3.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

The exercise saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services.

Earlier in the day Kulgam Police, in coordination with CRPF, BSF, Health Department, and Fire & Emergency Services, conducted a large-scale mock drill at key locations along the National Highway, including the Walnut Factory base camp in Qazigund and the FCI camp in Mirbazar, to assess emergency response, coordination, and security preparedness for the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, an official release from the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Also Read | SEBI Imposes INR 25 Lakh Penalty on BSE for Breach of Norms Related to Dissemination of Price-Sensitive Information by Corporates.

In preparation for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2025); Kulgam Police, along with CRPF, BSF, other security forces deployed for the yatra, the Health Department and Fire & Emergency Service, conducted a comprehensive mock drill exercise at various locations along NHW including Yatra base camps Walnut factory, Qazigund and FCI Mirbazar to evaluate emergency response mechanisms and readiness in handling critical situations, an official statement said.

The mock drill was conducted in the presence of SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal-IPS

Further, as per the release, the main motive of the mock drill was to prepare forces to respond promptly to any untoward incident, especially of a terror nature, with a quick and safe response and to assess the security response time, coordination and effectiveness to ensure a safe and hassle-free yatra. The exercise also aimed to identify areas for improvement and streamline the response mechanism.

Kulgam Police reaffirms its commitment to ensure the safety and security of our people and our pilgrims coming for SANJY-2025.

The Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)