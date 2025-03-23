Poonch (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Security forces have launched a joint search operation after some 'suspicious movement' was noticed in the general area of Sangla in Surankot, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army's Romeo Forces along with the Poonch Police, according to the officials.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: After Family Refuses To Help, Muskaan Rastogi Seeks Government Lawyer.

Further details are awaited in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, a blast took place near a police vehicle in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri , the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Also Read | Rewa Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide on Live Stream While Wife Watches; Mother-in-Law, Spouse Arrested for Abetment.

No injuries were reported in the blast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)