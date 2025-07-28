Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): In a major success against anti-national activities, security forces on Monday apprehended a terrorist associate during a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the village of Marsary, Chowkibal, Kralpora in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was jointly launched by 05 PARA, 160 Territorial Army, 98 Bn CRPF, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kralpora, and the Police Station Kralpora, based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of a terrorist associate in the area.

The arrested person was identified as Wali Mohd Mir, a resident of Marsary. Upon Mir's search, the police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from his possession, including one AK-56 rifle, three K-56 magazines, 1150 rounds of AK-56 ammunition and 17 UBGL grenades.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the apprehended individual was working as a terrorist Associate for proscribed terrorist outfits and was involved in facilitating the movement of arms and ammunition to active terrorists in the region, police added.

An FIR was filed under the relevant provisions of law and has been registered at Police Station Kralpora. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

