Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) In the highest single-day spike so far this month, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 4,651 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 3,66,851 while three deaths were reported in 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,546 were from Jammu division and 3,105 from Kashmir, the officials said.

Also Read | Semester Exams for Universities in Madhya Pradesh to Be Held in Offline Mode, Says Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 957 cases followed by 919 cases in Jammu district.

There are 21,677 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries so far was 3,40,599, the officials said.

Also Read | Omicron Cases To Peak in India by February 15, May Spell End of 3rd Wave, Say Health Experts.

With three fresh deaths, the death toll in the union territory went up to 4,575, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. However, no such fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)