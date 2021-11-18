Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 223 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection count to 3,34,823, while two deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Thirty-two of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 191 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Also Read | Go Fashion IPO Subscribed 6.87 Times on Second Day of Subscription.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 74 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by Baramulla district which registered 54 new infections.

There are 1,581 active cases in the union territory, while the count of recoveries has reached 3,28,783, the officials said.

Also Read | Indian Air Force to Get 2 Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators for Jaguar Aircraft from HAL for Rs 357 Crore.

The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 4,459.

Meanwhile, the officials said, the number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases remained unchanged at 49 in the union territory as no fresh infection was reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)