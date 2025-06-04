Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) posted at District Police Lines (DPL) Udhampur for drug peddling after heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession during a police checking operation, said officials.

SPO was arrested from the Phangyal area of Udhampur town on Wednesday.

According to an official release, a team from Police Station Udhampur led by the Station House Officer (SHO) was on patrolling and checking duty near Phangyal when they intercepted a suspicious person. On noticing the police party, the individual attempted to flee but was apprehended promptly.

Upon frisking, the person was identified as Vishal Singh, an SPO posted at DPL Udhampur and a resident of Shakti Nagar, Udhampur. Police recovered 5.64 grams of heroin-like contraband substance from his possession.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Udhampur.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on June 2, in a decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and integrity of the nation, Srinagar Police have booked five terror associates of proscribed terror outfits involved in subversive activities under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to officials, the arrested individuals have been identified as Nayeem Ahmad Khan, resident of Gamandar Panthachowk in Srinagar, Faizan Akhter Bhat alias Faizan, resident of Gousia Colony, Mehraj Ud Din Bhat, resident of Pandach in 90 FT Road, Umar Hamid Sheikh, resident of Assar Colony in Hazratbal Srinagar, and Suhaib Shafi Baba alias Chamna, resident of Diwat Walipora, Rainawari Srinagar.

These accused persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders based on dossiers prepared against them by the Srinagar Police.

Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in the district jails of Kathua, Udhampur, and Kot Balwal in Jammu.

It is pertinent to mention that many criminal cases have been registered against these individuals. Despite this, they did not mend their ways. After getting bailed out from the courts, they were brazenly involved in criminal and subversive activities prejudicial to the interests of the Nation.

Pertinently, J-K Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national infrastructure in Srinagar city, with a relentless crackdown on such elements. (ANI)

