Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): Pony and palanquin owners, along with locals, pelted stones during their protest against the Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Monday.

The pony and palanquin owners, who assist thousands of pilgrims travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, began their protest on November 22. It has continued till today, opposing the Rs 250-crore ropeway project planned between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the 12-km route.

Paramvir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, told ANI, "People have been protesting here for the past three days, and we have been managing the situation. Today, some of them pelted stones at the police team. We are trying to handle the situation, and hopefully, normalcy will be restored soon."

Commenting on the ongoing protest in Katra, he added that any losses suffered would be addressed.



Commenting on the ongoing protest in Katra, he added that any losses suffered would be addressed.

The locals and workers have expressed concerns that the ropeway project would render them jobless.

The ropeway project, announced by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, aims to provide a faster and safer journey for pilgrims. (ANI)

