Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): A group of seven local trekkers stranded at Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district amid heavy snowfall and avalanches on Saturday were safely rescued, officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out by a team of officials from the mechanical engineering wing of the Public Works department.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Chair Council of Ministers Meet, To Discuss Viksit Bharat Plan and Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, recognizing the precarious situation, issued a crucial advisory for Sunday, urging the public to avoid hilly regions and NH44.

The advisory comes in the wake of forecasts by the Meteorological Department predicting snowfall in the high reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped by Youth in Bahraich Village.

The J&K police further emphasized the need for caution, advising people against travelling on hilly roads and NH-44 without confirmation from Traffic Control Units (TCUs).

"The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall on high reaches in J&K and heavy rainfall on NH-44 for tomorrow. People are advised not to travel on hilly roads/NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs," the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a statement.

"Passengers/LMVs operators are advised to prefer journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during the daytime. Please avoid journey during night hours as there is apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal," J-K police stated.

The traffic plan and advisory for March 3, 2024, highlight the continued blockage of key roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, SSG Road, Mughal Road, Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, and Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244.

Numerous vehicles were halted in Udhampur as traffic came to a halt on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

The suspension was a consequence of shooting stones and landslides in the Ramnagar Sector, triggered by overnight rainfall in the area.

Jammu Srinagar NHW was closed due to a damaged road at Panthyl.

https://x.com/Traffic_hqrs/status/1764144167733637509?s=20

People were on Sunday advised to avoid journeys on NH-44 till the road is clear.

"Restoration work is in progress on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the road is clear," J&K Traffic police said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)