Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 3 (ANI): Not long ago Shopian in South Kashmir had emerged as a hub of ‘new age’ militancy and unrest. Today, the youth in the region are encouraged to get higher education and contribute towards nation-building.

The students of Government Degree College (GDC) Sohian along with academicians, motivational speakers, journalists and social workers attended a day-long event titled “Enterprise and Responsibilities of Students in Institution Building”.

The seminar was organised by the South Asia Center for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE).

Principal GDC, Shopian, Professor Mohammad Shafiq, who was the chief guest on the occasion, advised the students to understand their responsibilities from now on only if they want to emerge as successful persons in the future.

“Investment in capital-intensive industries alone does not result in the positive social and economic development of a country in the present knowledge-driven world which is shrinking very fast into a global village. We have to invest in and create institutions that contribute to the multi-dimensional developmental needs of the society,” he said.

“Development of educational institutions is of great significance in the present Indian context, where the economy is preparing to have a takeoff to a higher destiny. Higher education can play a vital role in this respect. So the development of quality institutions in the higher education sector in the country is a pertinent issue,” Prof Shafiq added.

Er Mehraj Malik, a motivational speaker, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, highlighted the significance of education in the rapidly changing world with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He engaged the students interactively, encouraging them to have clear goals and excel in their chosen fields, emphasizing education's potential to uplift not only families but also entire nations

“As the destiny of the country is being shaped in the classrooms, the nation-building process takes its form and momentum in the institution itself,” Er Malik said and added that the government was planning and executing so many policies and programs to assure quality in education.

“It is the duty of the students to take advantage of these schemes and contribute to institutions and nation-building. Higher education is a very important sector for the growth and development of human resources which can take responsibility for the social, economic and scientific development of the country,” he added.

Zaman Noor, an entrepreneur and social activist, emphasized the importance of being risk-takers and enthusiasts to achieve significant accomplishments in life. He shared his own journey of overcoming challenges to build a successful business that not only sustained him but also provided employment opportunities to others.

Bisma Jan and Tajamul Nazir, students of the College during their speeches said the duty of students is to prepare for future responsibility. “Students should create in them a spirit of social service and then only they can become role models for others,” they said.

Speaking on the occasion, the SACPPE vice president, Omar Bhat stressed the importance of young people directing their energy towards positive endeavors for society. He also highlighted the organization's various initiatives and its commitment to supporting enthusiastic individuals in their endeavours.

Moieen-ul-Islam, Sheikh Aman Naat Sharief, Tabish Manzoor and Irshad Malik, a prominent journalist from south Kashmir also spoke on the occasion.

The program was highly successful, with active participation from the students, who gained valuable insights from the speakers. Holding such an event at a sensitive place like Shopian with such a huge audience, particularly college students, is a huge task. However, such mega events need to be held at regular intervals in different educational institutions of Kashmir, particularly in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts. (ANI)

