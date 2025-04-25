New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday left for Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Yesterday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack.

After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action."

Rahul Gandhi, who was on an official visit to the United States, cut his trip short and returned to New Delhi early Thursday morning.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

