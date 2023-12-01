Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces and war-like stores were recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, the Indian Army said on Friday.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, in a post on its social media platform X, said a joint operation was launched following "specific intelligence input" by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on the intervening night of November 30-December 1 at Arihal village in Pulwama.

"Cordon laid and contact established. One terrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery of weapons and war-like stores," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

The search operation is in progress, as per the Army.

More details are awaited (ANI)

