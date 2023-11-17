Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in the Budhal area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in an encounter with security forces, officials said.

The exchange of fire started after the security forces moved towards the targeted house.

Also Read | More Trouble for Delhi Chief Secretary? Another Case of Favouring Son Karan Chauhan's Company Surfaces Against Naresh Kumar.

"Based on specific information, a joint operation was launched by Rajouri Police, Army, SF and CRPF in the general area Behrote top, PS Budhal this morning. While moving towards the target house, the terrorists started firing on the operation parties from inside. The exchange of fire continued for some time and during the ensuing operation, one terrorist was killed," J-K Police said.

However, the identity of the killed terrorist is being ascertained.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Update: International Tunnelling Association Offers Assistance To Rescue 40 Stranded Labourers.

As per the police official, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.

"1 AK 47, 3 magazines, 3 grenades and 1 pouch have been recovered during the operation so far," he added.

"Area is under cordon and search is going on," the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)