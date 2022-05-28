Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): The terrorists who were killed in an encounter in the Anantnag district have been identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie and Yawar Ayub Dar, the police said.

An encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorists identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie R/O Chakwangund, #Anantnag & Yawar Ayub Dar R/O Dogripora, #Awantipora, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. The duo were involved in several #terror crimes: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter started at the Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

