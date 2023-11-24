Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): A timely intervention by the Panzgam army camp saved the lives of many civilians, who were caught up in a massive fire in Dard Hare village, Kupwara, on Friday morning.

"In the early hours of November 24, 2023, Army officials received a distress call, signalling a massive fire outbreak in Dard Hare. The source of this destructive force was traced back to woods stored inside a residential building, igniting an urgent need for intervention. Responding promptly to the emergency, a Quick Reaction Team, equipped with specialised firefighting gear, rushed to the scene," the army said in a press release.

Elaborating on the seamless collaboration that unfolded, the army added in its release, "The Indian Army's firefighting unit worked hand-in-hand with local residents, the police force, and emergency responders, forging a united front against the encroaching flames. This joint effort not only bolstered the overall firefighting response but also elevated levels of coordination, resulting in swift and highly effective control of the escalating crisis."

The commendable synergy displayed during this operation was pivotal in preventing any loss of life, the statement informed, adding that the army's role as the primary responder showcased both their preparedness and ability to act decisively in crisis situations.

The dedication and timely response of the firefighting team earned accolades and heartfelt appreciation from the local community, the statement added.

The successful outcome highlighted not only the capabilities of the army in crisis management but also underscored the importance of unified efforts to mitigate the impact of unforeseen adversities, the release added. (ANI)

