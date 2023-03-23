New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) on Monday, under the aegis of the Department of Industries and commerce participated in India Fashion Tex 2023 in the national capital.

The three-day exhibition cum Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet was attended by more than 200 international buyers from various countries like the US, European Union, Scandinavia, UK, Australia, Japan, Middle East, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and other domestic buying/sourcing agents.

Also Read | Porn at Patna Railway Station: GRP Team Reaches Kolkata To Probe the Incident.

On the directions of Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Prashant Goyal and under the overall supervision of Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, the J&K Pavilion was set up by JKTPO with 30 exhibitors.

The event was organized by the Wool and Woolens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC) in association with the Power loom Development & Export Promotion Council (PDEXCIL) under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The event showcased an extensive range of woollen merchandise including Yarn & fabrics apparel, clothing knitwear, hosiery goods, pashmina shawls or stoles, Scarves, mufflers, blankets, carpets, blazers and home textiles crafted by Indian weavers and artisans.

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Filming Court Hearing on PFI's Behest.

The exhibitors from J&K showcased unique and world-famous Handloom products including GI-tagged products like Kani Shawls, Stoles, Pashmina shawls, chain stitch, silk carpets etc of Jammu and Kashmir. The meet provided opportunities to network and create business leads with potential clients, and understand actual requirements, quality, and new fashion trends in international markets so that they can compete and excel at the global level.

The event witnessed Business meetings with overseas buyers/Sourcing agents/buying houses, the Launch of new products, and an exclusive fashion show. J-K's products especially Pashmina and Kani shawls were major attractions in the fashion show.

During the event, an drive for onboarding on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for the participating exhibitors from J&K was also organised by JKTPO and ONDC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)