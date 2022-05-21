Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): The rescue operation concluded at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir and all the ten bodies have been recovered from the debris on Saturday.

"All 10 bodies have been recovered and families have been informed. Five of the 10 bodies are from West Bengal. This operation now stands complete. Bodies have been shifted to hospital," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam told ANI.

An FIR has been lodged into the matter and compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased, said Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP

The rescue operation at the Ramban tunnel collapse site resumed today that was put on hold yesterday after a fresh landslide.

A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night. (ANI)

