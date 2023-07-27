Bandipore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI):Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked two persons in Bandipore district under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for alleged anti-national and anti-social activities, said officials on Thursday.

"Bandipora Police booked two persons under PSA and lodged them in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu, for their continuous involvement in anti-National and anti-Social activities," said a statement issued by the police.

The two booked under PSA are Hilal Ahmad Parray, resident of Kochak Mohalla Hajin and Ab Hameed Parray, resident of Syed Mohalla Hajin, said the police. (ANI)

