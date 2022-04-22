Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 (ANI): Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces during an encounter that took place in the wee hours on Friday in Jammu's Sunjwan area.

"Till now, two terrorists have been killed, two AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition, satellite phones and some documents have been recovered," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu zone.

"It seems like they were 'Fidayeen' attackers. Operation is underway," he added.

Earlier in the day, Singh had informed that one security force jawan has been killed, and four others have been injured in the encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on Friday.

Singh had also said that the terrorists were hiding in a house.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "One security force jawan was martyred and four jawans were injured in the encounter. We had cordoned off the area at night." (ANI)

