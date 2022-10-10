Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Two terrorists that were neutralised in the Anantnag encounter were linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said the officials on Monday.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

Also Read | Hyundai Mobis & Swiss Firm To Promote In-Vehicle Infotainment System.

"Two local categorised #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed in #encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier one terrorist was killed in the encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday evening, according to the police.

Also Read | UP Shocker: CCTV of Varanasi Guest House Records Videos of Girls Changing Clothes in Dormitory, Owner and Manager Arrested.

"#Anantnag EncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday morning.

Last week, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of the Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter in the Moolu area of Shopian."Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today. Area cordoned & contact established. Firefight ensued & 01 terrorist eliminated. 01 soldier injured, evacuated to 92 BH & stable. 01xAK Rifle & other war like stores recovered.

One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire between terrorist and security forces.In the first encounter that broke in the Drach area of Shopian, three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed.

In contrast, in the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian early morning today, one local terrorist with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)