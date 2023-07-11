Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): Two United States nationals from California undertook Amarnath Yatra after being inspired by Swami Vivekananda's trip.

"Swami Vivekananda came to Amarnath, he had a very important experience. I have known of this story for 40 years...It seemed impossible and it was a dream to come here. But by Bholenath's grace, everything came together and here we are.We can't explain how we feel,' one of the US nationals said.

Also Read | GST Council To Impose 28% Tax on Online Gaming, Horse Racing, Casinos.

Earlier today, a fresh batch of pilgrims on Tuesday morning left from Srinagar Base Camp towards the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam for their onward pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine.

They raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans before leaving for the Yatra.

Also Read | SpiceJet Put Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' by DGCA; No Operational Impact on the Airline.

The District administration is providing all facilities at the Base camp while being guided by police and security forces towards the ongoing journey.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)