Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Two youths were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman, police said.

The two were riding a scooter and made inappropriate gestures and comments against the woman in the Dalgate area of the city on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

The woman had posted about the incident on social media and subsequently also approached the police with a written complaint, he said.

An FIR was lodged against the accused and they were arrested, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle of the accused has also been seized and they will be produced in court for getting their police remand, he added.

The Srinagar Police reiterate its resolve to fight against harassment of women and the general public is advised to report such incidents to police for action, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari has suspended the registration of the two-wheeler with immediate effect.

The scooty has been used in the commission of the cognisable offence and an act which is likely to cause nuisance and danger to the public and has, therefore, failed to comply with the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and the rules made there under, the RTO said in an order.

Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 53 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, the vehicle's registration mark is, hereby, suspended with immediate effect, Bukhari said.

