jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, the Department of Tribal Affairs has announced awards for 26 institutions and individuals for their outstanding contribution to tribal welfare and achievements in different walks of life.

Earlier in the month, the Tribal Affairs Department has invited entries for the first-ever Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory level awards.

After a multilevel screening process through panels of experts, the Department today announced awards on the eve of Republic Day.

Out of these 26 awards,17 awards have been conferred to the Tribal individuals for their outstanding work in the field of sports, education, culture, literature and Science and Technology. The award under this category carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and a Trophy. Six awards carrying a cash prize of Rs 50,000, citation and Trophy each have been conferred to the Institutions, NGOs and individuals for their exemplary services rendered to the Scheduled Tribes. In addition to it, 3 more awards have been conferred to the best performing Gram Panchayat/BDC/DDC for their contribution towards the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes. The award under this category carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a trophy. The award money of Rs 1 lakh shall be used by these Gram Panchayat/Block Panchayat/District Panchayat for development Work.

More than 800 nominations were received out of which 139 nominations were recommended by District Level Screening Committees headed by concerned Deputy Commissioners. The UT level screening committee selected the nominees based on their outstanding contributions.

The UT Administration under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched a number of initiatives and schemes for the welfare of tribal communities. The awards as recognition of outstanding achievements of tribal individuals and outstanding community services for tribal welfare have been instituted to recognise the achievements and encourage innovation, excellence in public service and inclusive development. (ANI)

