Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) A village defence guard (VDG) opened fire after allegedly noticing a suspicious movement in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday night, sources said.

Village defence guards (VDGs) have been activated and given weapons in the Jammu region, especially in border district of Rajouri, after twin terror attacks in Dhangri village that left seven people dead.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Allows Foreign Hindu-Christian Couple To Register Marriage in National Capital.

A VDG, Yashpal, fired a few rounds in the air from his gun after two suspicious persons came to his house in Androla village at around 8.30 pm, the sources said.

They suspects escaped taking the advantage of darkness, they added.

Also Read | Winter Vacation: Haryana Government Extends Holidays in Schools Till January 21 in View of Prevailing Cold Weather Conditions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)