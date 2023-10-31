Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): Two suspects were held after war-like stores along with other arms and ammunition were recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla under Operation Dangerpora, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said," OP DANGERPORA, Baramulla. In a Joint Operation launched by the Indian Army, JK Police, CRPF Srinagar and Intel agencies. Multiple MVIPs were established on 30 Oct at Dangerpora, Baramulla and two suspected individuals were apprehended."

Indian Army said that one pistol, two hand grenades and other war-like stores were recovered in the operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

