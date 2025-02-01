Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): Construction of a motorable bridge in Rajouri, that will connect Naushera to Seri Block in the district has started raising hopes of villagers who suffer from poor travel connectivity.

The bridge when completed, will link 10 villages in the district. The bridge will provide better connectivity to the villagers, especially to the patients who have to travel several kilometres in times of emergency.

"After the construction of the bridge it will provide us a lot of convenience. It will reduce our travel time and improve connectivity," a villager told ANI.

"After the construction of the bridge our travel time will reduce by an hour. All the villagers are very happy," another villager said.

Border Roads Organisation is engaged in several road and bridge projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

In October 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated road and 12 bridge projects in Jammu & Kashmir worth Rs 731.22 crore.

The J&K road projects are Bishnah-Kaulpur-Khojipur (Km 0.0 to 24.328) worth Rs.73.26 crore, Basoli-Bani-Bhaderwah (Km 70.00 to 89.00) Rs.97.76 crore, Basoli-Bani-Bhaderwah (Km 89.00 to 102.00) Rs81.42 crore, Galhar-Sansari(Km 0 to 10) Rs.37.69 under Project Sampark of BRO. Bandipur-Gureizin Rs.230.54 crore, Mohura-Baaz Rs.134.99 and Tutmarigali-Kaiyan Bowl Rs24.35 crore under Project Beacon of BRO.

In addition, 12 bridges at Sawan, Sanu, Naigarh, Channani, Nantoo, Korga, Sewa-II, Biyalu, Dersu, Nirunar, Gurai and Garjun were constructed at the cost of Rs 51.21 crore in different areas of J&K.

