Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): A wreath laying ceremony was held here in Srinagar on Tuesday, for the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pampore on Monday.

Two CRPF personnel who were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Monday morning had later succumbed to their injuries.

The two jawans, along with three others, had been injured as terrorists opened fire upon a road opening party (ROP) of the battalion at Pampore bypass.

Firing by the terrorists occurred at around 12:50 pm on Monday when CRPF troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were carrying out road opening operations. (ANI)

