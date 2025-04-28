Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam during a special session on Monday.

The resolution was earlier moved to express strong disapproval of the attack and to extend solidarity to the victims and their families.

The resolution was moved by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack at the start of the session, following opening remarks from speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

The resolution was adopted without any division, following which the assembly session was adjourned sine die.

The resolution endorsed the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

The resolution emphasised the attack as an assault on the values of "Kashmiriyat", the Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed full solidarity with the victims and their families, offering condolences to those affected.

Members of the Assembly also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the April 22 attack.

As per the resolution document, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam. This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives."

The resolution recognised the sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who laid down his life while attempting to save tourists during the attack.

"This House salutes the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who, while bravely attempting to save tourists, laid down his life. His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations," it added.

Meanwhile, JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah further affirmed that he won't be demanding statehood for Jammu and Kashmir in the name of the 26 people who have died in a terror attack, noting that his politics was not "so cheap".

He, however, stated that he would still demand statehood for the region, but not at this very moment when the country still mourns the loss of the 26 people.

"I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? Meri kya itni sasti siyasat hai? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died; now give me statehood," Abdullah said.

The attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

