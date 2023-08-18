Jadavpur University students protest against the death of a student of the university (File Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18 (ANI): Days after the death of a first-year undergraduate student on the college campus, Jadavpur University (JU) authorities on Thursday rolled out various measures, including making identity cards mandatory for visitors to enter the campus at night and installing CCTVs at strategic points.

This has been done in the wake of widespread condemnation for failing to curb the ragging menace on the campus that allegedly led to the death of the student.

Also Read | Jharkhand Well Collapse: Five Killed After Portion of Well Collapses in Village in Ranchi District, Says CM Hemant Soren; Toll Still Unknown.

The deceased identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.

According to the circular issued on Thursday, identity cards issued by the university will be mandatory for entering the campus from 8 pm to 7 am.

Also Read | FloodWatch: Government Launches Mobile App To Disseminate Information on Advanced Forecasts Up to Seven Days.

As per the authorities, this would help curb the entry of outsiders to the campus.

“All individuals who want to enter the University campus between 8.00 PM to 7:00 AM will have to carry valid Identity Card(s) issued by Jadavpur University. It will have to be produced on demand,” it said, adding that if a person does not have an ID card issued by the university, he or she will have to produce some other valid proof of identity and enter the details of the person, where he or she is going to meet in a register kept at the gate of the university.

It also said that vehicles, including two-wheelers entering the campus, will have to now bear stickers issued by the university.

“Two-wheelers or four-wheelers must have a JU sticker issued by the University. The Vehicles without JU stickers must provide their registration number at the gate of the University before entering. The security persons should keep the noting of all such vehicles. A valid ID card of the vehicle's driver or the passengers will have to be produced on demand,” the circular added.

Registrar (JU) Snehamanju Basu said that the use of narcotics or alcohol or other illegal substances and any illegal acts in any part of the campus is strictly prohibited.

“If anyone is found with such activity, he/she will be prosecuted as per law,” read the circular.

It further said that CCTVs would be installed at various places for monitoring.

“CCTVs will be installed at certain strategic points, which will include several entry and exit gates. Since the electrical engineering department will take a call on the issue of installation with the firm under contract, the entire exercise will take some time,” Basu said.

The registrar, however, added that any decision to install CCTVs across the campus and in hostel compounds can only be taken by the university’s Executive Council (EC), the decision-making body of the varsity, which is yet to convene a meeting.

The EC has not been functioning in the university in the absence of a vice-chancellor.

Meanwhile, a four-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the state government regarding the Jadavpur student death case. The committee is slated to submit its report within two weeks.

"The Competent Authority in the Department of Higher Education in the Government of West Bengal has taken serious views on the incident of unfortunate death of a first-year student within the campus of

Jadavpur University due to alleged ragging which is under investigation by the Investigating Agency," a notification issued by the West Bengal Department of Higher Education stated.

"It has also come to the notice of the State Government about certain administrative lapses and infrastructure gaps at

Jadavpur University. In order to identify the same and to ensure corrective measures, the Competent Authority in the Higher Education Department has constituted a Fact Finding Committee...," the notification added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)